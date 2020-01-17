This is it, this is the craziest sand save in PGA Tour history

The golf world mourned the death of Pete Dye earlier this month, although the legendary architect's legacy lives on at this week's PGA Tour stop. But if the first round of the American Express is any indication, Dye certainly isn't done giving fits to even the best golfers in the world.

The tournament's PGA West Stadium Course yielded some low scores in perfect conditions on Thursday, but danger lurks at the Palm Springs track, particularly left of the 16th green. Well, left and below the 16th green. Way, way below.

That's where you'll find a 20-foot deep bunker dubbed "San Andreas Fault." And if you find it with your approach shot, good luck getting out. But not only was Chez Reavie able to escape this evil trap, he was able to finish off one of the craziest sand saves you'll ever see. Check it out as Reavie—whose diminutive stature makes the situation appear even more daunting—blasts out and over the green before holing a bomb from off the putting surface:

Amazing. After, people were calling the par save "Escape from AlcaChez." Just kidding. No one was calling it that.

But seriously, what a sequence. Pete Dye—known for his diabolical designs—would have liked seeing that. We think.

