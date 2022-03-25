Is this the craziest offseason in NFL history?

Yahoo Sports Videos

The first night of Sweet 16 play in the Men’s NCAA Tournament brought all the drama as No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona were upset by No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Houston respectively, while No. 2 seeds fared much better with Villanova beating No. 11 Michigan and Duke beating No. 3 Texas Tech in an instant classic. Plus, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski logged a record 100th career Tourney win and hinted at what his next career move will be when he retires from coaching at the end of this season.