The craziest football conspiracy theories
- 1/26
Messi and Iniesta send coded messages to Syrian militiaPA
- 2/26
The 1958 World Cup never happenedPA
- 3/26
Wenger signs Bergkamp from JapanPA
- 4/26
Cantona signed to sell shirts. Joel Cantona, that is...PA
- 5/26
Argentina spike Brazil’s drinksPA
- 6/26
Highfield Road’s 15 minutes of shamePA
- 7/26
The Dutch pool partyPA
- 8/26
Goalie chucks one in for WalesPA
- 9/26
Iranian government order team to ‘take it easy’PA
- 10/26
Tapped-up European Cup referee robs the RamsPA
- 11/26
The Franco regime threatened BarcelonaPA
- 12/26
FIFA betray MaradonaPA
- 13/26
Refs conspire against British sidesPA
- 14/26
Ref denies Revie’s Leeds in 1973PA
- 15/26
Messina funded by The MobPA
- 16/26
Blades striker sold to make a standPA
- 17/26
Ronaldo plays at Nike’s behestPA
- 18/26
Mussolini makes Monti an offer he can’t refusePA
- 19/26
Bobby Moore’s bracelet and Colombia’s secret policePA
- 20/26
Neymar wasn’t really injured at the World CupPA
- 21/26
The craziest football conspiracy theoriesGetty
- 22/26
Paul the Octopus’s fake deathPA
- 23/26
Peru lie down for Argentine grainPA
- 24/26
The Nazis killed Matthias SindelarPA
- 25/26
Anderlecht bribe UEFA Cup semi-final refereePA
- 26/26
The 1966 and 1974 World Cups were fixedPA