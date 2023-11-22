'Crazier things have happened': Inside the USI men's basketball scouting efforts vs. Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Luther Smith Jr. could become Jeremy Roach, while Yarin Hasson and Nick Hittle may fuse to cover all of Kyle Filipowski’s many skill sets. There’s a meticulous plan at play with plenty of ground to cover. Those guys becoming those guys is one of the many steps along the way.

Scouting No. 8 Duke is a task for the best teams in the nation. The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team is the next to attempt taming the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Coach Stan Goaurd and assistant Jon Aldridge are in charge of the plan, laying out the framework for spotting and exploiting the Blue Devils’ few softspots.

“We can’t go into this game with the mindset of ‘They’re better,’” Gouard said. “They can get it going right away. They’re not Duke for nothing.”

Everything begins with the Screaming Eagles working on themselves before they move on to the sizable — both literally and figuratively — challenge ahead. This was the challenge for Aldridge and USI’s coaching staff.

This is a dream for Aldridge, who was at Division III Loras College a half-decade ago.

“If you would’ve asked me then if five or six years down the road I’d be doing a scout and going into Cameron Indoor, I’d tell you you’re crazy,” Aldridge said. “I might’ve told you that’s my dream, that’s my goal, but it’s awesome that I’m here.

“To be able to sit here and look at (Duke) and see what they’re doing at the highest level and how you can take them away from it, it’s awesome.”

Aldridge has gone back and watched all of the Blue Devils’ five games. He can take some things from each, from Duke’s matchups with Michigan State and Arizona to the USI-adjacent games with La Salle and Bucknell. He makes note of what the Blue Devils do well and the far-off weaknesses they display.

He watches every sequence in detail and jots down each of Duke’s plays. Aldridge, though, follows the same scouting methods he does with the Devils as he does Ohio Valley Conference opponents or non-Division I teams. Others may lose sleep or overthink a report against teams with several NBA Draft Lottery prospects.

“They’re the best team in the country,” Aldridge said. “They’re all three-level scorers, they’re all really good and they can all do everything. … It’s cool at the end of the day. It’s an honor to be able to scout against them.”

Gouard: 'Positive thoughts equals positive actions'

USI is a massive underdog on paper and Gouard doesn’t shy away from saying he’s disappointed by the Eagles’ season start. Duke being next adds to the challenge for a young, inexperienced and still-gelling team. Countless hours go into scouting, and making sure you don’t overthink things because of the formidable opponent ahead is a crucial cog. USI’s scout team does its job, whether it’s mimicking Filipowski’s movements or Mark Mitchell’s do-everything mindset, and the staff puts in countless hours of work to prepare.

“If we go into this game thinking the worst, then guess what? The worst is gonna happen,” Gouard said. “I always tell our guys, ‘Positive thoughts equals positive actions.’ That’s gotta be your mindset going in.”

This is one of the biggest games for the Eagles' players.

Of course it is. It's Duke.

Walking into Cameron Indoor Stadium presents a different aura with the championship banners and Final Four commemorations that scale back generations paint the historic picture of a program with few, if any, equals. USI is walking through that as it finds its place in the D-I landscape.

"It takes time and anything easy is not worth having," Gouard said. "I think we're getting better. ... You're at the pinnacle of college basketball here at Duke University."

The Eagles have a meeting before each game to go over the scout and game notes. Everyone knows their duties and what to expect. There’s Plan A, Plan B and maybe even some more. The slideshow ends the same way each time: Have an impact on the game regardless of your shots, have fun, get stops, get boards and play the USI way — “play with our details and our pride,” Aldridge said.

“I hope our guys really embrace that going out there,” he said. “There aren’t many expectations across the country for us to do anything, but crazier things have happened.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Southern Indiana Eagles: Inside the scouting efforts ahead of Duke