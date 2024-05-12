Crawley win for 'those who doubted us' - Lindsey

Crawley Town will meet Crewe in the League Two play-off final [Getty Images]

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey dedicated his side's League Two play-off semi-final thrashing of MK Dons to "everyone who doubted us".

The Red Devils won 5-1 at the Dons in Saturday's second leg to go through 8-1 on aggregate and confirm their place at Wembley for a chance to win promotion to League One.

Crawley secured their play-off spot on the final day of the season with victory over Grimsby to finish seventh in the table, a year after narrowly avoiding relegation after coming third from bottom.

"I’m so proud, the supporters can enjoy a big day out at Wembley but we can’t because it’s work for us," Lindsey, whose side face Crewe in the final on 19 May, told BBC Radio Surrey.

"We’re going to go to work and prepare for a really good Crewe side, I back my players against any side at Wembley, we’ll get to work.

"I dedicate this win to everyone who doubted us."

Crewe finished the season just a point and one place above Crawley but won both of this season's league meetings between the sides.

"Quite a few doubted us," Lindsey added.

"We were tipped by quite a few to go down so to those, thank you for giving us fuel.

"We had to get rid of some players that I felt were just picking their money up and not going the extra yard, this set of players I'll back to go down in the history books."