Crawley Town sign Wealdstone defender Barker

Charlie Barker's father Richie was Crawley Town manager between 2012 and 2013 [Rex Features]

Crawley Town have signed Wealdstone defender Charlie Barker for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back - who is the son of former Crawley manager Richie Barker - has signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils.

Barker came up through Charlton's academy system and played 11 times for the Addicks in all competitions, including three starts in League One when he was 17.

He left Charlton a year ago and played 43 National League games for Wealdstone last season having initially joined on loan in October 2022.

“My agent had some calls from a few clubs but as soon as I heard Crawley were interested I was excited and knew that I wanted to come here," Barker told the club website.

"The club did unbelievably well last season, and I have a few connections with some of the boys here, who only had positive things to say.”