Crawley Town fans celebrate play-off win with team

The Red Devils won the League 2 play-off final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley [BBC/Daniel Sexton]

Crawley Town supporters celebrated promotion with the team at a ceremony at the club's stadium.

The Red Devils won the League 2 play-off final against Crewe Alexandra 2-0 on Sunday, ensuring they play League 1 football for the first time since 2015 next season.

Over 16,000 spectators travelled to Wembley to support the team, and fans also turned out at Broadfield Stadium to show their appreciation.

The former Mayor of Crawley, Brian Quinn, said the win had shown Crawley Town were "not a small team in Sussex anymore".

"It has been a fantastic season," he added.

"I hope some more of the fans that came yesterday can buy season tickets and support the team."

Players had the chance to thank the fans as they were serenaded, and they signed autographs for many of them.

Crawley fan Martin Hemington said: "I wouldn't have missed Sunday for the world. There is plenty of interest in Crawley now, particularly from the younger generation.

Manager Scott Lindsey also gave a speech, and apologised for some of his players being "a little drunk".

They will start their new season in League 1 in August.

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story:

Related internet links