Crawley sign midfielder Papadopoulos from Welling

Antony Papadopoulos played in Leyton Orient's academy before moving to Welling United in 2022 [Rex Features]

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Antony Papadopoulos from Welling United on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old made 70 appearances for the Kent club, scoring four goals.

The Wings came 17th in National League South last season, with Papadopoulos scoring three goals in 41 games.

He came through the academy at Leyton Orient before joining Welling in 2022.

Crawley secured promotion to the third tier with a 2-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

"I feel like I really came into my own last season, and I had a lot of appearances, and it has always been my ambition to get back into the EFL, so I am really happy to be here as it is an exciting time for the club, and I can’t wait for the season to start," he told the club's website.