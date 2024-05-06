Crawley and MK Dons' League Two play-off game postponed

The dates of Crawley and MK Dons' League Two play-off semi-final first and second legs have been moved because of a waterlogged pitch at Broadfield Stadium. [Rex Features]

The League Two play-off semi-final first leg between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Crawley's Broadfield Stadium.

The match, which was due to take place on Monday afternoon, has been moved to 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

The second leg, at Stadium MK, will now be on Saturday, kicking off at 19:45 BST.

Crawley secured a play-off spot with a 2-0 home win against Grimsby Town on the final day of the regular season.

MK Dons finished the season in fourth place and were due to host the second leg on Thursday.

The other League Two play-off semi-final is between Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers.