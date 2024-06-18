Crawley midfielder Roles signs new two-year deal

Jack Roles scored in Crawley Town's 8-1 aggregate demolition of MK Dons in play-offs [Rex Features]

Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles has signed a new two-year contract with the Sussex club.

The 25-year-old made 37 appearances for the Reds last season as they won promotion to League One via the play-offs.

Roles scored six goals during the campaign, the last of which came in the play-off semi-final second leg 5-1 thrashing of MK Dons.

He came off the bench deep into second-half stoppage time at Wembley as Crawley beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the final.

"It is an amazing feeling signing my new contract with the club, especially considering the season we have just had getting promoted to League One," he told the club's website.

Roles came through the academy at Tottenham Hotspur, taking on loan spells at Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Stevenage, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2021.

He moved to Woking just six months later before signing for Crawley in January 2023.

The club announced fellow midfielder Jeremy Kelly had also agreed a two-year contract on Monday.