Crawley extend striker Orsi's contract

Danilo Orsi's goals helped fire Crawley to success at Wembley last week [Rex Features]

Crawley Town have extended the contract of top scorer Danilo Orsi following their promotion to League One.

Orsi, 28, scored 25 goals this season, including the opener in their League Two play-off final win over Crewe and a hat-trick in the 5-1 victory at MK Dons in the second leg of the semi-finals.

Orsi moved to the club last summer from Grimsby on a free transfer having previously played non-league football.

Goalkeeper Corey AddaI, 26, has also had his contract extended.

The club remain in talks with defenders Will Wright and Nick Tsaroulla, who were regulars in the side, along with Adam Campbell, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles and Ben Gladwin.

Jed Brown, Travis Johnson, Tobi Omole, Florian Kastrati, Jayden Davis, Harry Ransom and Roshan Greensall have all been released.