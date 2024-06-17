Crawley confirm two-year deal for midfielder Kelly
American midfielder Jeremy Kelly has agreed a new two-year contract with newly-promoted Crawley Town.
Kelly joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal in January and went on to become a key member of the side that triumphed in the League Two play-offs.
The 26-year-old, who can also play in defence, previously spent a season in Major League Soccer with Colorado Rapids.
"We are delighted to have secured the services of Jeremy - he was fantastic for us at the back end of last season," Crawley manager Scott Lindsey told the club website.
"I think he is a player who can play in many positions. He's a great lad and fits into the environment here at Crawley really well."