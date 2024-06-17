Crawley confirm two-year deal for midfielder Kelly

Jeremy Kelly made 21 appearances for Crawley last season, scoring once [Getty Images]

American midfielder Jeremy Kelly has agreed a new two-year contract with newly-promoted Crawley Town.

Kelly joined the Red Devils on a short-term deal in January and went on to become a key member of the side that triumphed in the League Two play-offs.

The 26-year-old, who can also play in defence, previously spent a season in Major League Soccer with Colorado Rapids.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of Jeremy - he was fantastic for us at the back end of last season," Crawley manager Scott Lindsey told the club website.

"I think he is a player who can play in many positions. He's a great lad and fits into the environment here at Crawley really well."