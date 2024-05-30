Crawley co-chairman Johnson to step back from duties

Preston Johnson attended Crawley's League Two play-off final win against Crewe [Rex Features]

Crawley Town have announced co-chairman Preston Johnson is stepping back from his position with the club for personal reasons but will remain a co-owner.

The Reds have just celebrated promotion to the third tier of English football after beating Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

American Johnson bought Crawley in April 2022 with Eben Smith under the name WAGMI United, a US cryptocurrency investment company that had previously failed in an attempted takeover of Bradford City.

They endured a difficult first full season in which they lost three managers and were almost relegated from League Two.

Current boss Scott Lindsey took over in January 2023 and led the Sussex side to a sixth-placed finish and promotion via the play-offs this season, despite them being tipped by many to be relegated from the Football League.

"The last two years were the craziest of my entire life, experiencing some of the lowest lows and the highest highs," Johnson said in a statement on the club's website.

"Thank you to those that have supported me and the club throughout this journey, I'll never forget it.

"While I will no longer be involved in day-to-day affairs, I look forward to continuing to support the club in my capacity as an owner and cheering on Scott and the squad as they work to build on our achievements next season in League One."

Smith will continue in his role as co-chairman, working with general manager Tom Allman and staff to manage club operations.