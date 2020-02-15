Crawford scores 21 to carry Iona past Manhattan 80-57

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) -- E.J. Crawford had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Iona routed Manhattan 80-57 on Friday night.

Tajuan Agee had 16 points and five assists for Iona (8-12, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added 14 points, and Isaiah Ross had 12. Crawford made 11 of 13 free throws.

Pauly Paulicap had 10 points for the Jaspers (11-11, 7-6). Tykei Greene and Christian Hinckson each had seven rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Iona 72-49 on Feb. 2. Iona plays Marist at home on Sunday. Manhattan plays Siena on the road on Sunday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com