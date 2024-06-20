Crawford playing new position vs. Giants in Rickwood Field game

Brandon Crawford is in the St. Louis Cardinals' starting lineup against the Giants on Thursday at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., but the longtime San Francisco star isn't playing shortstop.

For the first time in his 14-year MLB career, Crawford is starting at third base, while Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn handles the shortstop duties as he has done all season.

Crawford is batting seventh and playing in place of Nolan Arenado, who sustained an elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

After 1,541 career starts and 1,631 total games at shortstop, Crawford gets his first taste of the hot corner.

The 37-year-old Crawford is hitting just .190/.292/.310 with two doubles, one homer and two RBI in 15 games this season.

Nick Ahmed, who signed with the Giants in spring training just before Crawford inked a contract with the Cardinals, will start at shortstop for San Francisco.

Giants at Rickwood Field: Wisely 2B, Ramos CF, Bailey C, Chapman 3B, Conforto LF, Soler DH, Flores 1B, Yastrzemski RF, Ahmed SS. Winn RHP — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 20, 2024

Keaton Winn (6.66 ERA) takes the mound for the Giants, while right-handed pitcher Andre Pallante (4.61) gets the start for the Cardinals.

The Giants and Cardinals are playing at Rickwood Field to honor the Negro Leagues.

Giants legend Willie Mays, who died Tuesday at the age of 93, began his professional career playing at Rickwood with the Birmingham Black Barons.

