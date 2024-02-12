Crawford joins Aston Martin F1’s Young Driver program

Jak Crawford will continue on the F1 development path with Aston Martin Racing, which has confirmed that the 18-year-old American has joined its development program.

The move, first reported by RACER last month, will give Crawford Formula 1 testing opportunities in the two-year-old AMR22 and simulator time at the AMR Technology Campus in support of the team’s race operations. He will dovetail his AMR duties with competing in Formula 2 with DAMS. His arrival at Aston Martin comes a few months after his four-year spell in Red Bull’s junior program came to an end.

“I am proud to take this next step in my career,” said Crawford. “The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team is a great place to learn and grow, and the program ahead sounds exciting. I cannot wait to start working with everyone – especially on the simulator, where I can make a contribution to the team’s performance on race weekends. I’m thrilled to get the chance to drive the AMR22 car later this year. It is a big motivator for me to work hard and make the most of this great opportunity.”

Crawford made his F2 debut last year with Hitech, picking up a sprint race win at the Red Bull Ring and four other podiums, and Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes that AMR will provide a strong environment for Crawford to continue his development.

“A big welcome to Jak as he begins an exciting journey with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team,” Krack said. “He has shown great potential throughout his junior career and we look forward to supporting his learning and development as he steps into the AMR22 for the first time.

“As part of the growth of the team we want to offer talented young drivers a valuable development program and I have no doubt Jak will flourish in this environment. We are fortunate to have state-of-the art facilities and world-class personnel, who will prepare Jak to race at the very highest level.”

