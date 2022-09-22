Craving Cowboys QB controversy is Jerry Jones at his Jerriest

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very familiar with making headlines over the years with his comments about the team. It’s almost an art form after 33 years, and 2022 is no exception. With franchise quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined due to a fractured thumb in his throwing hand, backup Cooper Rush stepped in and led the team to back-to-back touchdown drives to start, then a game-winning one for an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the win, jokes were made about Rush competing for the starting job and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young even said Prescott could learn a thing or two from his backup. This may have helped spark Jones’ comments on Thursday, entertaining the idea of a quarterback controversy after Rush’s second win as a starter.

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

Reporters asked Jones if he’d want the controversy, to which he responded “of course I would… if he comes in here and plays as well as Prescott played, Rush, played that well over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that.” Jones ended that statement with his patented smirk, knowing he would stir up the crowd.

Jones was alluding to 2016, when Prescott took over for Tony Romo after the latter suffered a vertebra fracture prior to the season. Jones said he never could have predicted Prescott to become Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead the team to a 13-3 season.

On the positive for Prescott, his injury is a short-term one after initial worry that he could miss up to half the season. That gives less time for Jones to raise the temperature in the room if Rush were to lead the team to a couple more victories. After the comments about Rush, Jones voiced his belief in Prescott while also speaking for him.

“Of course we want Dak to be here next week, that’s the thing, you do but Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to victory and get another win and get another win,” Jones said.

In a blink, Showtime Jerry returned to the stage. Jones referred to when Prescott was leading his historic rookie campaign, saying they took it game-by-game, focusing on winning and didn’t look at the big picture. He also said he believes it’s possible for Rush to take over and win games in the way Prescott did in 2016. When asked about Rush’s capacity to keep Prescott off the field with his performance, Jones was vague in his answer.

“Well it was impossible… that Prescott could play that well to keep Romo out of the championship game.”

Whether it’s a publicity stunt or a means to pressure Prescott, Jones has made his stance clear that in his mind it’s not 100% his franchise quarterback will retake the field when healthy and Rush’s performances over the next couple weeks loom large to see if it was all talk.

