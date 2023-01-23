'It's a crash landing': Giants' season ends, but it's only the beginning for new era

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Andrew Thomas believes this is only the beginning for this era of the New York Giants.

That does not mean their season ended Saturday night at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles without a sense of finality in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

"The first 10 minutes in the locker room (after the game) was just hugging everybody," Thomas said following the Giants' 38-7 loss to the Eagles, their third defeat to their NFC East rivals this season and 10th consecutive loss at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. "Telling them you appreciate them and you love them because you never know what the locker room is going to look like next year."

There were no excuses for the Giants. They got their butts whooped by a better team, and outcome was extremely disappointing. It says how far they've come that they went to Philadelphia expecting to win. The mood in the locker room: challenging to toggle back and forth between emotions.

How do you deal with such a humbling and somewhat embarrassing showing with the entire NFL world watching, while also taking inventory and appreciation of the best season for the franchise since Super Bowl XLVI 11 years ago?

It's not easy and, as Brian Daboll admitted in his postgame news conference afterward, this one is going to take some time to get over.

The Giants are going to take their shots from the masses, and after what transpired Saturday night, it's one of those where you swallow your medicine and move into the offseason.

There were some giggles and cheap shots taken at the Giants' expense, certainly some valid after a performance that fell far from the standard established by general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll in their first year.

But the organization that tied for the most losses in the NFL since 2017 proved it is no longer the laughingstock around here, nor the punching bag they have been, and under Schoen and Daboll, the Giants move forward in position to build on this season.

"It's a crash landing in the playoffs," Daboll said Saturday. "Any time you lose, it hurts. When you lose this time of year, it hurts even more."

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks on the field following an NFL divisional round playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The reality: To have a crash landing, a team has to fly above what was established as the ground, and the Giants certainly exceeded expectations. Still, as the players packed up their lockers Sunday, going through exit meetings and final physicals, there were conflicted feelings all around.

"On the bus back home (Saturday) night, I just kept going back and forth on how we should feel," Giants co-captain Julian Love said. "We had a great year that ended with a not-so-great game."

Saquon Barkley is an open book. Daniel Jones is Fort Knox when it comes to letting anyone in. Just keep that in mind when weighing postgame comments, both Saturday night and on Sunday as the two pending free agents drew crowds at their respective lockers.

The Giants want to have Jones and Barkley back. Both players want to be back. But business is business, for the players and the team, so there is a lot still to be determined for their futures, and that of the Giants.

This was not eye-opening for Schoen – he’s had his eyes wide open from the start of this season and he’s proven that with his actions. If Schoen had delusions of grandeur, maybe he would have dealt a second-round pick at the trade deadline to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Chase Claypool, as the Chicago Bears did, buckling to the pressure of those who said the Giants had to make a move to show they believed in this team.

Instead, Schoen and the personnel department claimed Isaiah Hodgins from the Buffalo Bills in a refusal to compromise the 2023 plans and beyond, but also fit what this team needed down the stretch.

Where would the Giants have been without the former second-round pick who sparked the passing game?

The Giants never lost sight of the big picture, and that could turn out to be the biggest triumph of them all. Schoen has draft capital, salary cap space and a clear vision of the weaknesses of this roster.

Depth on the interior defensive line. More athleticism at inside linebacker, a position that rotated through veterans on minimum salaries with skill sets that Wink Martindale and Co. crafted plans around.

A top shelf wide receiver to bust any kind of coverage with big-play ability downfield.

Schoen never once overextended beyond short-term options to plug glaring holes.

"The first day Coach Daboll got here, the first thing he said was, 'We're here to win,'" Thomas said. "Our goal is to win a Super Bowl. Obviously there are a lot of steps we have to meet to get there, but that's the mentality. We're not looking to be OK or average. We're looking to be the best."

The Giants got to again see how they measure up to the NFC's best in the Eagles, and the gap looked wider than they would prefer. They have a ways to go, yet no one on the Giants has suggested otherwise.

A lot of gains have been made with plenty more needed in order to turn around the fate Big Blue suffered Saturday.

"I am proud of this team. This is the most fun I've had playing football in a while," Thomas said. "The motivation is there to keep building on what we have."

