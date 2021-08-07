Crash involving 2 vehicles closes all west lanes of I-84 in Nampa, Idaho State Police say
All westbound lanes on Interstate 84 at Exit 33, also known as the Karcher Interchange, are closed, according to Idaho State Police.
Officers responded to the scene about 7:52 p.m. Friday in response to a two-vehicle crash, according to dispatch. At least one person has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
State police remained on scene just before 8:30 p.m., directing cars past the site along the highway shoulder.
“Motorists should expect delays,” read a state police tweet.