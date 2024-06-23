Cranked to 11: Saints beat Toledo 9-7 to continue winning streak

The St. Paul Saints added to their historic run with a 9-7 win against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night.

Caleb Boushley (8-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, and St. Paul’s offense kept its momentum going with a 16-hit attack. The Saints have won 11 games in a row, their longest winning streak since becoming the Minnesota Twins’ Triple-A affiliate in 2021. The streak is also the longest by any Twins’ Triple-A affiliate since at least 2005, dating to when those records could be checked, according to the team.

Yunior Severino had four hits, including his 14th home run of the season. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. had three hits, including his ninth homer, in his return to the lineup. He was activated from the injured list after last playing on May 26. Tony Kemp also had three hits, including his sixth homer.

St. Paul left little doubt in this one early, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings and in four of the first five frames.

Severino had a two-run single in the first inning. Matt Wallner added another two-run single in the second before Keirsey and Kemp each hit solo homers in the third.

In the fifth, it was a solo homer from Severino and an RBI single by Patrick Winkel. Winkel added an RBI groundout to plate Keirsey in the seventh.

Boushley cruised through his seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five.

Toledo scored all seven of its runs in the top of the ninth off Saints relievers Austin Brice and Nick Wittgren, including a grand slam by Andrew Navigato.

Mud Hens right-hander Matt Manning, who’s made five starts for the Detroit Tigers this season with a 4.88 ERA, allowed eight runs in four innings.

Saints second baseman Eduoard Julien had two hits and a run scored, with two strikeouts as the leadoff batter, and Brooks Lee had a hit, two walks and a run scored.