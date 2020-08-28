How the Cramton Bowl will operate for FCS Kickoff

(Stats Perform) - Protocols at the seventh annual Guardian FCS Kickoff may be an indication of what fans can expect at college football games this season.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are set to square off Saturday night at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, in the first game during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are just two of the 15 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that have announced games for the fall semester, with the number of overall college football programs that will be in action an even lower percentage.

According to a game fact sheet - ESPN Events is the FCS Kickoff promoter, using Camelia Bowl staff - about 2,000 overall game tickets were distributed to the two schools and game sponsors, but none to the general public. That's about 9 percent of the Cramton Bowl's 22,000 capacity.

No tailgating is allowed adjacent to the stadium and seating will be socially distanced (6 feet apart). Fans must wear a mask when entering the stadium or walking around.

Cheerleaders also will be seated in the stands, but neither school band will be in attendance.

Concession stands will be open for prepackaged items.

A temperature check is required for anybody entering the press box. The NCAA expanded the team bench areas, so there will be limited media on the field, with photographers socially distanced from the teams.

One of the media members on the sideline is ESPN reporter Lauren Sisler. She will be flying solo at the Cramton Bowl, however, because game announcers Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Mike Golic Jr. (analyst) will broadcast from an ESPN studio in Bristol, Connecticut.