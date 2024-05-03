Craigan 'couldn't call a winner' as Dundee take on St Mirren

Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash between Dundee and St Mirren shows the value of the split, according to former Motherwell defender Stephen Craigan.

There are just two points separating the sides as they battle it out for fifth place, with the meeting at Dens Park vital in the race for European football next season.

Dundee lost 2-1 to Celtic last weekend, while St Mirren were beaten 2-1 by Rangers. However, Craigan believes both teams will be buoyed by their displays against the Old Firm.

"That's what makes it more intriguing this weekend, they're both coming off the back of good performances, albeit disappointed with what they got from it," Craigan told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"Dundee have been the surprise package; St Mirren have been in the top six all season. Dundee win, and suddenly they're in the driving seat; St Mirren win, you would think they're almost into Europe.

"This is what I like about the top six and the bottom six, some people argue against it, but you get teams in the same area of the league going for something, whether that's Europe or relegation, so I think just adds to the spectacle."

Craigan anticipates a tight encounter given the importance of the fixture.

"It's all set up nicely," he said. "They're both evenly matched, I really couldn't call a winner at this stage.

"I think St Mirren would take a point, if they can leave Dens Park with a point, knowing they've got a couple of home games coming up, I think they would take that."