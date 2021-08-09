Craig Von Dohren, Dylan Hoch win features at Grandview Speedway

Aug. 8—Craig Von Dohren completed a weekend double Saturday night by winning the 30-lap modified feature at Grandview Speedway.

Von Dohren, who earned his 100th career win at Big Diamond Speedway Friday, earned his fourth win of the season and 113th of his career at Grandview and tightened the points standings with leader Brett Kressley.

Dylan Hoch won the 25-lap sportsman feature for his fourth victory of the season.

Pole-sitter Glenn Owens led the modified race for most of the first 25 laps, maintaining the lead through several restarts.

It took multiple attempts to get a clean restart on the 15th lap. On the second restart try, Mark Kratz and Bobby Gunther Walsh were spun.

Brett Kressley, the points leader, was sent to the back for initiating the contact. Kressley, who crossed the finish line first Friday night at Big Diamond but was disqualified for aggressive driving, finished 15th Saturday night.

Owens fought off challenges from Von Dohren until the 25th lap when Von Dohren finally was able to get past him.

Von Dohren went on to earn the win, and Owens finished 19th after he was pushed to the infield out of fuel on a 28th-lap restart.

Jeff Strunk challenged Von Dohren over the last few laps but finished second followed by Doug Manmiller, Kevin Hirthler and Ryan Grim. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer, Carroll Hine III, Brad Brightbill and Danny Bouc.

In the 25-lap sportsman feature, Hoch took the lead with five laps to go,

Rookie Hunter Iatalese followed by two more rookies Adrianna Delliponti and Mark Stofflet were the top three for several laps.

Decker Swinehart took the lead on lap 15 when he was able to get around Iatalese.

On a 19th-lap restart, Hoch outgunned Swinehart and kept the lead the rest of the way.

Kyle Lilick finished second followed by Swinehart, Jimmy Leiby and Kenny Gilmore. Rounding out the top 10 were Kenny Bock, Mark Kemmerer, Brian Hirthler, Mark Stofflet and Nathan Mohr.