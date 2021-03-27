Craig Smith with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Craig Smith (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 03/27/2021
Jerami Grant is in a favorable matchup against the Wizards.
Ryan Blaney was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series final practice Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. Blaney posted the fastest lap early on in the 50-minute session with a time of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Alex Bowman, who topped the leaderboard at the conclusion of opening […]
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/26/2021
The Rookie of the Year race just got even more interesting.
Pittsburgh took a calculated risk by signing Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract.
"It's just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say."
Put one in the win column for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
American Nathan Chen won the men's singles gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday as early favourite Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan fell short in Stockholm and finished third. Hanyu was in the lead after the short program while Chen was third. Chen began with a quadruple Lutz, which he had failed to land in the short program but executed perfectly in the free skate, and then produced four more quads to finish with a score of 320.88 points -- ahead of Japanese teenager Yuma Kagiyama in second.
Derrick Henry clearly isn't resting on his laurels.
The NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 is usually when March Madness becomes less mad on the road to the Final Four. But will that be the case this year?
Tom Brady, with another winning tweet.
Jake Paul and Ben Askren had their first faceoff ahead of their boxing match on Friday, and they were unable to keep hands off each other.
The Vikings have signed Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander already.
On the 11th hole, Johnson picked up his ball on what would have been a 13-inch putt, and Na then approached him.
The assumption is that the 49ers are taking a QB with the third overall pick of the 2021 draft. The candidates: Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch had tough and exciting conversations Saturday morning, setting his 26-man Opening Day roster.
Pitino invited a certain Sweet 16 coach to come to Winged Foot Golf Club, but the coach didn't know of the course's importance.
A blockbuster NFL draft trade just helped the Cincinnati Bengals.
Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?
While no sources say the Jets are moving on from Sam Darnold, Friday's trade between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers might have told the world so.