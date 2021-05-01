Craig Smith with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Craig Smith (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres, 05/01/2021
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact. “I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic. The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — some 100,000 less than usual.
Kevin Porter Jr. was seen on video with teammate Sterling Brown after Brown was reportedly attacked outside of a Miami strip club earlier this month.
The Dallas Cowboys had one of the 2021 NFL draft's biggest reaches when they selected cornerback Nahshon Wright with the 99th pick.
Though they were teammates for four seasons, Robert Griffin III had some sharp comments against Kirk Cousins, who is now the Vikings quarterback.
Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]
LeBron James said he might 'never get back to 100%' after returning from his high right ankle sprain in the Lakers' 110-106 loss to the Kings.
Their fight might not happen next, but Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou still have plenty to say to each other.
With 11 picks in the draft, the Eagles can address a slew of needs following their 4-11-1 season. The first of those is likely to be at receiver, as Philadelphia released Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. Jalen Reagor, last year’s first-round selection, showed flashes of promise but was sidelined after thumb surgery; he will likely [more]
Here's a look at some of the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.
Here's a collection of grades for Teven Jenkins from various outlets and everyone agrees that the Bears got another steal!
The Houston Texans can't seem to get out of their own way with the pick of Stanford QB Davis Mills in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL draft.
Robert Griffin III doesn't think his former Washington teammate will be thrilled with Minnesota's second-round pick of Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.
USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown, Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace and South Carolina's Shi Smith are among the best receivers left entering Day 3 of the draft
Cleveland chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta on the Browns landing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: 'Sometimes the board falls your way'
Ronnie Perkins comes with significant risks.
The Cleveland Browns have selected former Cincinnati offensive tackle, James Hudson. What are they getting?
Richard Sherman's free agency could lead him back to San Francisco 49ers.
Everyone seems to love the pick!
Former Cubs starter Jon Lester made his Nationals debut on Friday, and, naturally, former Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit a walk-off home run.