Craig & Samson return as Gray confirms backroom team

Ex-Hibs captain Liam Craig has joined David Gray's staff [SNS]

New Hibs head coach David Gray has confirmed his backroom team for the upcoming season.

Ex-Hibs defender Eddie May, who has been working at the club since 2014 in various roles, will assist Gray along with former captain Liam Craig.

Craig, 37, joins from Queen's Park, where he was assistant to Callum Davidson after being number two at St Johnstone.

Craig Samson returns to Easter Road as goalkeeper coach. Samson, who worked under Jack Ross at Easter Road, recently left fellow Premiership side Aberdeen.