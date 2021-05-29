Craig rolls past Milton in nonconference baseball

May 29—Janesville Craig's baseball team ended Milton's five-game winning streak Friday.

The Cougars scored four runs in the top of the first inning and didn't let up in a 10-3 nonconference win.

Craig banged out 12 hits, including four extra-base hits.

"That's probably our best output offensively we've had all season," Craig coach Vic Herbst said. "We got off to a great start, and it's much easier to play the game when you're ahead.

"Milton's got a nice team, so it was important to get off to a good start and keep the pressure on them, and we did that."

Craig scored four times in the first, getting doubles from run scoring doubles from Josh Udelhofena and Patrick Schork, and an RBI triple from Aiden Schenk.

Four Craig pitchers limited Milton (12-5) to three hits.

"Other than too many walks once again (9), I thought our pitchers did a nice job," Herbst said. "I was really pleased with the job Logan Schmitz did in coming in and finishing up the game. He threw strikes and competed hard."

Craig (8-5) plays Janesville Parker on Saturday in a doubleheader at Riverside Park starting at 11 a.m.

------

CRAIG 10, MILTON 3

Janesville Craig;403;120;0—10;12;2

Milton;101;001;0—3;3;3

Schenk, Schork (5), Gudenschwager (6), Schmitz (6); E. Jackson, Smith (4), Campion (5)

Leading hitters—Adams (C) 2x4, Schenk (C) 2x4, Udelhofen (C) 2x5, I. Stried (C) 2x5, 2B_I. Stried (C), Udelhofen (C), Schork (C). 3B—Schenk (C)

SO—Schenk 3, Schork 2, Gudenschwager 1, Schmitz 1, Jackson 3, Smith 1, Campion 3. BB—Schenk 4, Schork 2, Gudenschwager 2, Schmitz 1, Jackson 4