Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announced his retirement Friday.

“Craig was a fantastic player, leader and a consummate professional throughout his time with the New Orleans Saints,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement. “When he arrived in 2016, Craig instantly became a leader in the locker room and was well respected by his teammates and staff. It was a pleasure watching Craig’s passion, toughness and leadership ability on the field, in our locker room and in our community. We thank him and wish him, his wife Brittani and their children all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Saints signed Robertson as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2011 out of North Texas.

Robertson, 34, last played in the NFL in 2020.

He appeared in 136 games with 65 starts in his career and totaled 556 tackles, nine sacks, 10 interceptions, 27 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. Robertson also had 51 special teams stops, one forced fumble and one recovery and one blocked punt recovery.

“After not being drafted into the NFL to be able to play 10 years in this league was truly a blessing,” Robertson said.

Craig Robertson announces retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk