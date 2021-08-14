Craig Reynolds introduces himself to the Lions with a strong preseason debut

Craig Reynolds didn’t physically arrive in Detroit until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Signed when the Lions released cornerback Quinton Dunbar, the free agent running back battled weather delays and missed flights to successfully try out for Detroit GM Brad Holmes. He didn’t meet his coaches until he was at Ford Field on Friday night suiting up for the preseason opener.

Reynolds adapted quite well under duress. He led the Lions offense with 49 rushing yards on six carries. Reynolds also scored the only Lions touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, a 24-yard run that displayed vision, balance and impressive acceleration.

After the game, Reynolds was quick to credit the Lions coaches for helping get him up to speed so quickly.

“I credit the coaches. They taught me what they could,” Reynolds told reporters. “They put me in a good situation, coach Staley (RB coach Duce), coach Lynn (OC Anthony). They asked me what I was comfortable with and I took it as a challenge.

I like to say I know football pretty well. Football doesn’t change. Power is power, counter is counter, pass protection — nothing really changes, you just have to transfer the terminology.”

Reynolds has learned his football through playing for three NFL teams in his first two seasons. Originally an undrafted free agent from D-II Kutztown State by the Washington Football Team in 2019, Reynolds has also been with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons. He made Washington as a rookie and received exactly one carry.

He acknowledged it was special to score his first NFL touchdown and to do so on Friday the 13th, after a call from his superstitious brother. Reynolds wore No. 13 in high school and college. Now he’s No. 46 for the Lions and is someone to watch in the next couple of weeks. The Lions have uncertainty at RB behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Reynolds did a great job in his first chance to show what he can do in Detroit.

