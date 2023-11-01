Craig Porter throws it down!

The Rockets will also receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal.
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed on Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA and picked the the perfect first costume.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Kirk Cousins was carted off the field in their win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.