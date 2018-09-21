Craig-Myers among 2 more to bolt Auburn program

Wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers and his half-brother, defensive back Jayvaughn Myers, have left the Auburn Tigers' football program, coach Guz Malzahn confirmed.

"We wish them nothing but the best," Malzahn said on his weekly radio appearance, per AL.com. "It's a new day, and I think you'll see more of that in the next week or so."

A new NCAA rule this season allows players to participate in up to four games in a season and still be able to take a redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility.

"There's a new day in college football with the rule and all that," Malzahn said.

Rivals.com was first to report that the 6-foot-2, 214-pound Craig-Myers, who has just two catches for 39 yards this season, was planning to transfer. The former four-star recruit from Dade City, Fla., who chose Auburn over offers from Florida State, North Caroline and Ole Miss, has 22 catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games over two-plus seasons.

Jayvaughn Myers was a 2016 signee who has played sparingly through his first two-plus seasons. 247Sports.com first reported that he was not at Thursday's practice.

A total of five players have now left the Auburn program since the start of the season, including tight end Jalen Harris earlier this week. Cornerback John Broussard Jr. and punter Aidan Marshall left earlier this month.

