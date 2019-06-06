Craig Kimbrel's deal should send a message to MLB teams: Focus on winning, not money

We live in strange times. Craig Kimbrel, one of the most successful closers ever and simultaneously a man who sat on the free agent market for 220 days, has reportedly agreed to the fourth-richest contract ever given to a closer.

All those words sewn together just sound baffling.

He agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, a three-year contract that would pay him $43 million once finalized. While it wasn’t the $100 million that Kimbrel was rumored to have wanted this winter, it’s still quite a payday for a guy who sat there without much of a sniff since October.

That fact signals the biggest takeaway from the long-overdue ending of Kimbrel’s free agency: The race is on now.

It’s time to stop worrying about money and time to start worrying about winning. You know, how it always should be in sports.

For all the skepticism we heard in the offseason about teams not wanting to guarantee money to players like Kimbrel who are on the wrong side of 30 (he’s 31), a simple truth was revealed Wednesday. When the calendar turns to June and the standings are close and we’re thinking about October and a guy like Craig Kimbrel is sitting out there for a team like the Cubs, you better believe the old instincts kick in and teams want to win.

So the race is on now. Up next is Dallas Keuchel. Maybe not today or tomorrow. But soon. Then the trades should come. And hopefully, we get a hot summer to make up for this year’s tepid stove.

Craig Kimbrel with the Red Sox World Series trophy last October. The Cubs are hoping he'll bring them one. (Getty Images)

It helped that Kimbrel no longer had draft-pick compensation tied to him. Once the draft passed, he was unrestricted. The qualifying offer he’d been tagged with by the Boston Red Sox had become more like a scarlet letter — nobody wanted to pay him *and* give up a future draft pick in the process.

It helped that the Cubs were without a true closer and their bullpen had a been a mess. Brandon Morrow hasn’t pitched this year and they’ve been doing a patchwork committee of ninth-inning pitchers lately.

And it didn’t matter that Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said back in February that the team “doesn’t have anymore” money. They found some, which is what happens in sports sometimes. The plans go out the window when the possibility of winning is looming.

Kimbrel’s signing doesn’t make up for the weirdness of this winter. And it doesn’t directly help Keuchel, the offseason’s other misfit toy, but it does send a message worth screaming from a Wrigley rooftop.

These players are still worth something. Winning is still worth something. Going for it is worth something.

And you know what? All this money going to Kimbrel says there’s actually quite a bit of value to those things. It’s not like some team gave him $10 million to pitch from May to September, hoping to capitalize on his desperation.

The Cubs gave Kimbrel $43 million and committed to three years — well, two and a half — which is a sign that there is still leverage for impact players. As much as this winter seemed to tell us that front offices everywhere were clinging to their data and internal player values, things can change when the right person has their sights set on winning.

Baseball exists in a place right now where a third of the league isn’t even trying to win and another third is only kinda trying. That’s what gave us a free-agent season that moved at a snail’s pace, where these teams with no sights on fielding a competitive team just sat there and watched the rest of the league congregate around a few big names.

The whole thing felt like a junior high dance where the boys stand on one side of the auditorium, the girls stand on the other and they just stare at each other. It was boring, frustrating and the sign of a game that had become so risk-averse that it lost its boldness.

This felt bold. So maybe that can change now — if only a little bit. Because if these teams aren’t going to go big in the offseason, then they’d better do it now.

If the Cubs are going to sign Kimbrel, then the Milwaukee Brewers, their main competition in the NL Central, had better do something to improve too. Or maybe the Cardinals should. Or the Braves. Heck, even the Dodgers.

If Keuchel ends up with the Yankees — one of his potential fits — then the rest of the American League contenders better do something. Maybe it’s the Red Sox. Or the Rays. Or the Twins making a move to solidify their early-season status as baseball’s surprise team.

We all deserve it.

Players need to know that winning matters and teams are willing to take a risk or make an investment in its pursuit.

Fans need to know that their favorite team isn’t going to sit idly by when there’s a legitimate chance to win.

The race is on, baseball. Start your engines. Or maybe just get out your checkbooks.

