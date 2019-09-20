Craig Kimbrel sounds off on Thursday's loss: 'I'm pretty disappointed in myself'

All it took was one swing from Matt Carpenter on Thursday to tarnish Craig Kimbrel's return from the injured list while simultaneously denting the Cubs' playoff hopes.

With the Cubs and Cardinals tied 10th inning, Carpenter hit an absolute no-doubt home run deep into left center field, giving St. Louis a 5-4 lead that they never relinquished.

"[The pitch] just ran back over the plate, and he drops the barrel at the bottom of the zone really well and put a good swing on it," Kimbrel said postgame.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cubs activated Kimbrel Thursday following a two-week stint on the injured list. And, really, outside of the Carpenter at-bat, he looked like he hadn't missed a beat.

Carpenter's home run was sandwiched between two strikeouts - one with a fastball, one with a knuckle curveball. Still, Thursday's loss is a gut-punch for the Cubs, as it drops them to four games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central and a game back of the Brewers for the second Wild Card spot.

It also doesn't help that the Cubs erased a three-run ninth inning deficit, which allowed them to get into extra innings in the first place.

"It's frustrating," Kimbrel said. "I've been doing everything I can to get back out there and our team battled til the very end. We needed that, and [I'm] pretty disappointed in myself to go out there and give up a home run like that."

Some way wonder why Kimbrel was pressed into action the same day of his activation. The answer to that, is simple: If not now, then when? With nine games left in the regular season, Kimbrel needs to be pitching.

"Physically I felt great," Kimbrel said postgame. "The balls coming out of my hand good. I just made a bad pitch."

Cubs manager Joe Maddon echoed a similar sentiment about Kimbrel's condition on Thursday.

Story continues

"I was very encouraged, from what I saw yesterday," Maddon said pregame. "I thought he looked pretty normal, and again, when you talk to the guy conversationally, it's very upbeat."

If Kimbrel sat out Thursday's game, many would call out Maddon for not using his $43 million arm. Plus, the longer the closer sits, the greater chance there is of him getting rusty.

"If we can get on the field, we're gonna do everything we can to get out there and help this team win and try and put us in a position to get into the playoffs," Kimbrel said. "We're getting down here til the end. We still got a lot of games."

Nine regular season games remain for the Cubs in 2019. Kimbrel summed up the latest, as big as any yet, as well as one can.

"Tonight was a big game for us," he said. "We really needed it. [The] season's not over, we still got a lot of games left. But it definitely would've helped. I wish I would've pitched a little better."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Cubs games easily on your device.

Craig Kimbrel sounds off on Thursday's loss: 'I'm pretty disappointed in myself' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago