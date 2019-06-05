How Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel free agency decisions could impact Giants originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

NEW YORK -- Madison Bumgarner had happily answered a couple of questions about Bruce Bochy's 1,000th win when he was hit with one that brought a sour look to his face.

A local reporter, apparently unaware of the importance of the night to the players, asked Bumgarner how he would feel about playing for the Yankees.

Bumgarner looked back at the nameplate on his locker and the Giants jersey hanging there.

"I'm pretty sure we're still in the Giants clubhouse," he said. "And I'm here trying to win games for this club."

Whether they like it or not, plenty of Giants will be involved with rumors before the July 31 deadline, and as the players and their fans start to pay attention to the trade winds, they should take note of some action over the coming week.

Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel somewhat duplicate the best of what Farhan Zaidi has to offer to other teams, and their decisions -- said to be coming soon -- could impact Zaidi's options over the next two months. At midnight on Sunday, the draft pick compensation -- both players received qualifying offers from their previous teams -- was lifted, opening the door for true free agency for both.

Keuchel seems to be closer to signing, and the left-handed starter could fill a Bumgarner-sized hole for a contender. The Yankees are said to be the favorites, per national reporters, but the Padres, Brewers, and Phillies are often rumored to be potential homes, and all four of those teams also could look at Bumgarner before July 31. Signing Keuchel to a one-year prorated deal could take a contender out of the Bumgarner market.

Kimbrel is not at all a comparison to Will Smith in terms of style, but they're two of the best closers available before the deadline. There's a big difference here, though. Kimbrel is not believed to be seeking a short-term deal, so if a contender is looking for a cheaper solution in the ninth, Smith -- having an excellent year and owed just the balance of his $4.225 million salary -- would be an attractive alternative.

The Braves have often been rumored as a Kimbrel destination, and they also seem to be the best fit for Smith, who lives in Atlanta in the offseason. The Phillies, Twins, and Cubs are also matches, and some in the industry think the Cubs have become the favorites.

Somebody is going to end up with a top-of-the-rotation lefty starter soon, and someone will add a dominant closer. The Giants won't be involved with either, but you can bet they'll be keeping a close eye on the two All-Stars who remain available.