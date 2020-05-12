Craig Hodges details specific criticisms of ‘The Last Dance,’ Michael Jordan

Craig Hodges spent the final three-and-a-half years of his career in Chicago as a teammate to Michael Jordan and a member of the Bulls' first two title teams (1991, 1992).

Yet, he was not interviewed for "The Last Dance," and in recent weeks, Hodges has been vocal in his criticism of the much-lauded documentary. He joined Leila Rahimi on the Bulls Talk Podcast to discuss those opinions and continue sharing his side of the story.

"All in all, it's (‘The Last Dance') been cool for the general population, entertainment value and something to do while we're on this lockdown," Hodges told Rahimi at the outset. "But from the personal side of it, some of the things have been somewhat touching some sore spots, and when I say sore spots I'm just saying as a teammate, as a friend, you know, some of the people that have been hurt by some of the statements MJ has made."

Hodges took specific umbrage at Jordan "throwing [Scottie Pippen] under the bus" by calling him "selfish" for his handling of a contract dispute before the 1997-98 season when many Bulls teammates sacrificed elements of their games to clear the way for Jordan over the years. He also objected to the flippant framing of the "Traveling Cocaine Circus" story from Episode 1, and Jordan singling out Horace Grant for "The Jordan Rules" leaks.

"To single Horace out for that, to look at the climate that was going on during the time," Hodges said, "Who knows the conversations that was happening between Sam (Smith) and MJ that MJ thought was off-the-cuff, and he was writing them down? So, there's a lot of things to me that are left unsaid that need to be explained, and so if you're going to point someone out, point them out with facts as opposed to it being innuendo.

"It's ugly for what we did as a unit and what we accomplished as a team."

