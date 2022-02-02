Craig and Evan discuss the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores | Carton & Roberts

Motley Fool

In fact, by all accounts, it's been a "steady-as-she-goes" day, with Shiba Inu fluctuating within a very modest 3.5% band throughout the day. As of 4:15 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu is up 1%, though its daily gains and losses haven't exceeded 2.5%, a telling statistic. Bond yields have stabilized, and there's relatively little news flow driving specific meme tokens like Shiba Inu -- at least, not enough news to push this token by a double-digit percentage margin in a specific direction.