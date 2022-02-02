Craig and Evan discuss the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores | Carton & Roberts
On Carton & Roberts, the guys are fired up regarding the lawsuit filed by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores against the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos. The lawsuit alleges hiring discrimination, with Flores saying his interview with the Giants was a "sham."