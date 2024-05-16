Craig Counsell gives Nico Hoerner update, says infielder could return this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game on Thursday, but manager Craig Counsell said there has been progress made to getting him back in the lineup.

Hoerner, batting .269 with two home runs and 12 RBI’s so far this season, was scratched from the Cubs’ lineup Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring. He then missed the series finale, and will be out Thursday as the Cubs open a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves.

Speaking to media prior to Thursday’s game, Counsell said that Hoerner is “feeling better,” and there’s a chance he could return to the lineup Friday.

“Nico’s going to go through a more regular pregame today and run around. He’s feeling better today. If we get good information from that, hopefully he’ll be in there tomorrow,” he said.

Counsell said that the team is playing things cautiously with Hoerner after he was dealing with hamstring cramps during a recent series against the Pirates at PNC Park.

The timing of the ailment is unfortunate for Chicago, as shortstop Dansby Swanson was placed on the injured list after dealing with a knee issue. With Hoerner also on the shelf, the Cubs have been relying on Miles Mastrobuoni to man the shortstop position.

He has collected a hit and a pair of walks in two starts at shortstop in Hoerner’s absence, and will once again start on Thursday against Pittsburgh.

