Craig Carton proposes wild Daniel Jones-Lamar Jackson trade

WFAN’s Craig Carton has a simple solution to the New York Giants’ quarterback quandary.

“I’ve got the answer for New York Giant fans. . . I’ve actually spent a lot of time breaking this down,” Carton said on the air this week. “The New York Giants take Daniel Jones, they take their first-round draft pick, and they send it to Baltimore for Lamar Jackson. I’m giving him the fully guaranteed deal.

“They get a first-round draft pick, they get a young, franchise quarterback, making in the mid $30 million, something like that, and the Giants give Lamar Jackson the fully guaranteed deal.”

Carton’s co-host Evan Roberts was quick to pooh-pooh the idea, mentioning how injury-prone Jackson has been, which has had to give the Ravens pause in their negotiations with him.

“I have now seen two consecutive years where Lamar Jackson hasn’t been able to play a full season,” Roberts said. “He’s relied on his legs, and he’s run a lot in his NFL career — a lot. Over the last two years, he hasn’t been able to complete a season, to the point where this season, the Ravens are losing a playoff game because he can’t be out there. It would make me very nervous to give this man $250 million guaranteed. . . He’s a tremendous quarterback when he plays. But now I have two prime years. . . where he doesn’t play.”

The Giants aren’t about to make this deal as far as anyone else can see, especially since it’d have to be a sign-and-trade. Baltimore would do it easily, particularly if a first-round pick is included.

In 61 games as a starter, Jackson is 45-16. He’s 15-9 over the past two seasons. Jones is 21-31-1 in his four years with the Giants.

The trade would certainly be an interesting one to ponder. Both players will be 26 when the season starts this fall and many believe both have yet to play their best football.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire