Craftsman returns to NASCAR’s Truck Series in 2023
NASCAR has announced that Craftsman will be the entitlement sponsor for the Truck Series starting in 2023.
NASCAR has announced that Craftsman will be the entitlement sponsor for the Truck Series starting in 2023.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As a part-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series, Noah Gragson won’t figure into the playoff equation when the green flag flies on the regular-season finale Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. But the 24-year-old’s outlook is still full of opportunity for the team that gave him his first shot at […]
Craftsman is back after serving as Truck Series sponsor from 1995-2008.
NASCAR.com breaks down the dark horse picks for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona and the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Busch hasn’t raced since late July after suffering a brain injury during qualifying at Pocono on July 23. The news further complicates an already thrilling playoff chase.
Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Greg Ives announced on Friday that he will retire from his role atop the No. 48 team pit box after the 2022 season and will take a another position within the company. “After 17 seasons on the road and making countless memories, I’ve decided to step away as crew chief at […]
Daniel Suarez says he was never concerned about his racing future and insists he won't be down the road despite signing a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing for 2023. Suarez made it clear Friday that he accepted a short-term deal with the belief that it could lead to long-term job security once NASCAR and its teams have more financial clarity once the racing series lands a new media rights deal. “We decided to do it this way for now,” Suarez said.
Austin Hill seeks to win his second consecutive Daytona Xfinity race on Friday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aric Almirola announced his return to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 Ford on Friday, reversing course on retirement plans with a multiyear deal that includes an extension for primary sponsor Smithfield Foods. Almirola indicated that he would be back in a Friday press conference at Daytona International Speedway, site of Saturday night’s […]
In the 2021 Daytona NASCAR race, the last few laps were actually eclipsed by overtime laps, and in overtime's final lap Ryan Blaney emerged.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona for the final regular season race before the 10-race playoff chase begins. Here is everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.
It’s no secret that Snoop Dogg is a man of many enterprises, talents, and lanes. But if you needed a reminder, let his latest venture—an all-new children’s series titled Doggyland—Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes—serve as another reminder.
SEC football predictions: How will East, West divisions play out? Who will win the SEC? Who will make College Football Playoff, win national title?
Document concludes 'no precedent' for obstruction case against Trump
Exclusive: The new restaurant concept will open at The RailYard in South End.
Plenty of opinions on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson keep coming in letters to Dispatch Sports Editor Brian White.
This week, the Ghost star has been enjoying a relaxing escape in Greece and sharing photos of both the fabulous nature views and her equally fabulous outfits.
In three key areas, Triple H has drastically changed things, having replaced Vince McMahon as head of WWE creative.
Ford did not want to upset its customers and future buyers of electric vehicles. As consumers grapple with soaring prices for virtually everything from groceries to basic necessities to gallons of gas at the pump, the automaker has opted for a phased strategy to announce increases prices of its electric vehicles. On August 9, the group from Dearborn, Michigan, announced an increase in the price of the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the iconic F-150 pickup.
One of the Rolling Stones’ most powerful songs finds Mick Jagger and the group reflecting the spirit of 1968.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN predicted the record for each Big 12 team this season.