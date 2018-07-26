CRAFTSMAN joins Joe Gibbs Racing as a sponsor for 2018 season HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today CRAFTSMAN will join the team as a primary sponsor for Erik Jones in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Ryan Preece in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for multiple races in 2018. Stanley Black & Decker added the iconic CRAFTSMAN brand to their portfolio in 2017. …

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today CRAFTSMAN will join the team as a primary sponsor for Erik Jones in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Ryan Preece in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for multiple races in 2018.

Stanley Black & Decker added the iconic CRAFTSMAN brand to their portfolio in 2017. In their fourth season with Joe Gibbs Racing, Stanley Black & Decker uses their NASCAR partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing to showcase the DEWALT brand on the No. 20 Toyota Camry with Jones and the STANLEY brand on the No. 19 Toyota Camry with Daniel Suarez, both in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“It‘s really cool to represent an iconic brand with CRAFTSMAN,” said Jones. “CRAFTSMAN is a brand that I‘ve used throughout my entire racing career from when I first started with go-karts, through late models and still have in my shop today. We‘ve had a great relationship with Stanley Black & Decker this year through the DEWALT brand and I‘m looking forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the CRAFTSMAN brand. The car looks great and I can‘t wait to get on track with it in the coming months.”

Preece added, “I‘m very excited to be racing and representing the CRAFTSMAN brand. I grew up watching what was then the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and as I grew older, I started using CRAFTSMAN tools. To represent an iconic tool company like CRAFTSMAN is very special to me and I know we will have the same reliability in our Camrys that they have in their tools.”

To kick off the new partnership, CRAFTSMAN will launch the “What‘s Your Craftsman Story?” campaign to share real, human moments of pride. “Your CRAFTSMAN story” could be a memory or a project well done. The goal is not to focus on the tool, but what can be done with the tools and the pride and memories it evokes in each person. Fans can share their story at www.CRAFTSMANstory.com beginning August 1 through September 7, 2018. Three deserving fans will win a garage full of CRAFTSMAN tools and one lucky fan will win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Coach Joe Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing, including a shop tour and a VIP experience at the NASCAR races at Kansas Speedway on October 20 and 21, 2018.

Team owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Coach Joe Gibbs, will help launch the “What‘s Your Craftsman Story?” campaign and the new partnership with CRAFTSMAN by participating in a Satellite Media Tour on August 1, 2018.

“It‘s a thrill for us to be a part of bringing the CRAFTSMAN brand back into the sport,” said Gibbs. “When you mention CRAFTSMAN to somebody it always seems they have a story to tell about how they used CRAFTSMAN tools growing up or around their own home or shop. That‘s why the “What‘s Your Craftsman Story?” campaign will be so much fun when we get a chance to hear everyone‘s personal experiences with the brand.”

2018 Race Schedule

Watkins Glen International — Xfinity Series — August 4

Richmond Raceway — Xfinity Series — September 21

Richmond Raceway — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — September 22

Dover International Speedway — Xfinity Series — October 6

Dover International Speedway — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — October 7

Talladega Superspeedway — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — October 14

Kansas Speedway — Xfinity Series — October 20

Kansas Speedway — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series — October 21