As cracks show on offense, Patriots no longer the favorite to win Super Bowl LIV

There's trouble brewing in football paradise.

After a brutal loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night, in which the New England Patriots couldn't get anything going on offense until far too late in the second half, the defending Super Bowl champions are no longer the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Miami this February.

Instead, probable NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are now the team tapped as most likely to win the big game with 13/5 odds, according to sportsbook.ag.

New England still sits in the second spot on the list with 4/1 odds of winning Super Bowl LIV.

Both the Patriots and Ravens are 10-2 on the season and leading their respective divisions. However, Baltimore was the team that handed New England its first loss of the season back in Week 10, and they haven't lost a game since September.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn't been quiet about his frustrations with his team's performance, even prompting former tight end Rob Gronkowski to tell him to "be happy" and "enjoy" wins more after a one-score victory over the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago.

The injury-riddled New England offense, which also saw the departures of wide receivers Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown this season, has struggled since putting up 30 or more points in six out of the team's first eight wins.

"I think the expectations for our team are often at a very, very, very high level," Brady said after the loss to Houston. "I understand that. But at the same time, I think there are realistic expectations with our circumstances and incorporating different elements and players and injuries."

The Ravens now own the tiebreaker over the Patriots and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.