Cracks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s military as Russia conflict hits stalemate

“We are not ready to give our freedom to this f_____g terrorist Putin,” said Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, leaning forward in his chair with fury flashing in his eyes.

The outburst, in an interview with the American broadcaster NBC last week, was a rare display of public anger from the Ukrainian leader, whose displays of emotion are usually confined to solemn meetings with soldiers wounded in the fight against Russia’s invading forces.

But it came after months of heavy losses in a counter-offensive that ended in what many in Ukraine have described as a stalemate, leading to reports that Kyiv was being urged to consider peace talks with Moscow.

Against the backdrop of the stalled offensive, tensions between Ukraine’s political and military leaderships, which are normally kept private, have spilled into public view.

It is a sign that even Mr Zelensky, who has stoically led Ukraine’s defence against Russia since the full-scale invasion began in February last year, may be starting to crack.

Mr Zelensky’s initial reaction was to call for an end to the political infighting, but he also delivered a very public reprimand of his top general, Valery Zaluzhny, who claimed that the fighting had reached a “stalemate”.

In one nightly address earlier this week, the Ukrainian president said: “Everyone should be concentrating their efforts right now on defending the country.

“Put themselves together and do not rest; do not drown in infighting or other issues,” he added, in a warning that discord would bring dire consequences for the country.

Mr Zelenskyalso rebuffed Gen Zaluzhny’s characterisation of the conflict at a press conference with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, saying: “Everyone is tired and there are different opinions.”

The president’s top aides joined in the war of words, insisting Gen Zaluzhny’s claim of a stalemate only “eases the work of the aggressor” and generates “panic” amongst Kyiv’s Western backers.

It took 20 months of war for the rift between the military and civilian leadership to emerge, despite earlier claims of a dispute about politicians’ over-optimistic outlook.

Categorising Ukraine’s battle against Russia as a stalemate is seen as particularly troublesome by Kyiv’s government.

In the past five months of fighting, Ukraine recaptured only a tiny portion of land, with Russia still controlling one fifth of the country’s territory.

Officials fear that the perceived deadlock could lead to Western allies increasing the pressure for peace talks with Russia that would force them to surrender territory in exchange for an end to the war.

Some in Kyiv, including Mr Zelensky, are more concerned that a perception the war is frozen in place could lead to international attention drifting away from Ukraine, especially when the war between Israel and Hamas threatens to escalate into a regional conflict across the Middle East.

“The war in the Middle East, this conflict takes away the focus,” the Ukrainian president said last week.

This is a particular concern for Mr Zelensky because it could discourage some allies from maintaining their military backing for Kyiv as the war with Russia rumbles on.

Washington has already admitted it is throttling military aid packages to stretch the remaining funds as Congress refuses to back more money for Ukraine.

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, also suggested that “there is a lot of fatigue” in Europe, in a phone call with Russian pranksters pretending to be an African diplomat.

As the public row played out between Kyiv’s military and civilian leaders, Mr Zelensky was portrayed as tired, anxious and irritable in an interview with Time magazine.

“Exhaustion with the war rolls along like a wave,” the Ukrainian president said. “You see it in the United States, in Europe.”

Meanwhile, Gen Zaluzhny’s comments may have sparked public rebuttals from Mr Zelensky and his office, but the Ukrainian general is largely seen as untouchable.

Because of his popularity, Ukraine’s top military commander is seen as a potential political rival to the current president, but Gen Zaluzhny has not signalled any intentions in that direction.

Instead, the slap down came as one of his deputies, the head of the special operations forces, was dismissed by the president’s office.

Maj Gen Viktor Khorenko told Ukrainska Pravda that he did not know why he had been sacked and had found out “from the media”.

Gen Zaluzhny also appeared blindsided by the decision and “could not explain this”, he added.

Rustem Umerov, the newly appointed Ukrainian defence minister, said that he had recommended the sacking but insisted he could not explain why because it would “give reasons to the enemy to weaken Ukraine”.

Solomiya Bobrovska, an opposition politician who is a member of the Ukrainian parliament’s defence and intelligence committee, told The New York Times: “The firing looks like political interference into the armed forces and into its combat actions.”

Pavlo Rozenko, a former vice prime minister of Ukraine, also criticised the decision, arguing: “You made a very big mistake when you made this submission behind Zaluzhny’s back.

“And it is precisely such mistakes that weaken Ukraine in this war … It is very unfortunate that political intrigues prevail in this situation.”

Despite the turmoil, Mr Zelensky has attempted to portray a united front.

“Our victory is achievable,” he said earlier this week. “We will get there if we all stay focused on this aim.”