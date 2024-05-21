Crab Orchard team fares well at national archery event

May 20—Cindy Miniard has created a dynasty at the tiny elementary school that sits back off the road in the community of Crab Orchard.

The school is well-known for its academics. The education the some 400 students are getting is top notch, preparing them well for their graduation to Stone Memorial High School.

However, Miniard has developed an annual athletic powerhouse with her elementary school and middle school archery teams. Her teams annually compete — and win — state, national and world titles.

And the Crab Orchard team proved just how powerful it is recently when it competed in the National Archery in the Schools Program Championships in Louisville, KY.

"It was just amazing the way the kids competed at the nationals in Louisville," said Miniard. "Some of them qualified for the World Championships in Daytona Beach."

The Crab Orchard Elementary School bullseye team finished in the top 150 at the nationals. Their overall team score of 2838 earned them a spot in next month's World Championship, June 6-8.

Two shooters, Reegan Eaton and Grady Pelfrey, also qualified for the World contest as individuals. They shot 281 and 260, out of 300, respectively.

"We shot 2838, but we would have hoped for something better," said Miniard. "However, overall I was pretty pleased with how we performed.

"Individually, Reegan is having a great season, but Grady has improved so much this season. I am excited to see how he improves over the next couple of years."

Besides Eaton and Pelfrey, Crab Orchard got some good performances from others on the roster. Addison Thompson shot 251, while Amelia Beaty shot 247 and Shelby Newcome fired 242.

Other performances included: Gage Collins, 239; Reed Scarberry, 237; Winten Stofflett, 225; Jaxon Wallace, 220; Ziggi Berzins, 215; Ryder Cook, 212; Riley Radcliffe, 209; Jessie Campbell, 208; Andy Barnes, 206; Anderson Mullins, 200; Reed Pugh, 190; Alivia Walker, 181; Bella Barnes, 176; and Gunner Walker, 155.

Crab Orchard had two archers competing in the 3D competition. Eaton shot a blistering 290 out of 300 to finish first and win the national championship. Alex Hall fired a 285.

"It was just amazing the way the two of them shot," Miniard said. "Alex had actually been shooting in the 290s in practice, so we thought he may be able to go a little higher. Reegan is very dedicated to the sport, he practices all the time."

Several Crab Orchard archers also competed in the middle school competition.

Ella Troglin shot 231 in the girls division. Katelyn Dinkins carded a 215, and Nylah Wilbanks fired 210. In the boys division, Alex Hall shot 273, Braxton Wilbanks shot 269, and Colton Ricketts fired a 231.

In the IBO Indoor World Championship, Pelfrey shot an impressive 233. The IBO was a separate event from the NASP competition.

"I think we have the potential to do well at the World Championship," Miniard said. "If everyone comes out and has their best day, we could be right there in the top 10 like we were last year."

Other results from the IBO event included: Reegan Eaton, 230; Gunner Walker, 170; Aliva Walker, 198; Addison Thompson, 185; and Shelby Newcome, 182.

"We were very proud," Miniard said. "Some of these kids had never shot this format before this weekend. It is one arrow at 30 different targets."

Miniard said the team heading to the World Championships in Daytona Beach is in need of some financial support to make sure all competitors can afford to make the trip.

She said if anyone would like to help, please call Miniard at Crab Orchard Elementary School at 931-484-7400.