🥱 CR7 and co really need to change their approach as Portugal struggle

They say that the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

During the first 60 minutes of their opening clash with Czech Republic, Portugal fired in cross after cross, none of which were effective.

And as often happens in football, the inability to take chances was punished, when Lukáš Provod hit a belter of a shot into the back of the net, putting his Czech Republic side into the lead.

Can Portugal turn this around?