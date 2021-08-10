Crédit Agricole S.A Press release

The slideshow and the press release of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s second quarter and first half-year 2021 results have been updated after minor adjustments. Consequently, the level of Crédit Agricole Group TLAC ratio and Crédit Agricole Group MREL ratio excluding eligible senior preferred debt, change from 25.67% reported at 25.7%, to 25.64% reported to 25.6%.

These documents are available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. at the following addresses:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications for English versions ;

https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/finance/publications-financieres for French versions.

