CPS high school baseball teams face off in tournament honoring Jackie Robinson

CRESTWOOD, Ill — High school baseball teams from across the city are taking part in a tournament this weekend honoring the life of Jackie Robinson.

Fans filled the stands at Ozinga Field in Crestwood for the Chicago High School Baseball Classic

“It’s another chance for everyone to see these black and brown kids putting on for the City of Chicago, State of Illinois, and just showing that our kids should be more involved in baseball,” Kenwood Academy Varsity Baseball Head Coach David Reed said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was among those supporting the student-athletes.

There were three matchups at the Crestwood baseball field on Saturday.

During the second game, Kenwood Academy faced off against Ogden International High School.

“This is a rivalry right here. we just want to come out with a W. Very exciting game,” Kenwood Academy senior Savion Flowers said.

The Kenwood Broncos and Ogden Owls were just two of the dozens of CPS varsity baseball teams set to compete against each other.

Black Baseball Media has been putting on this event for the last three years.

“I coach a lot of them in the summertime and our kids out playing the game just mean so much,” Black Baseball Media President Jamar Clanton, said.

The event, which highlights the talents of young players and honors the great Jackie Robinson, kicked off on Thursday and will run through Sunday.

