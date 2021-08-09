CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes New Store in Texas

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is excited to announce another addition to its over 850 electronic repair stores worldwide. The network congratulates owner William Stoner on opening his latest CPR location, CPR San Antonio - Southwest.

"Based on the success we've seen in William's other stores, we are confident that this new location will thrive," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "On behalf of CPR Corporate, we look forward to offering reputable and efficient services in the San Antonio area."

The seventh most populated city in the United States, San Antonio is a fast-growing and urban area and home to a variety of industries. The city also boasts impressive tourist attractions, including The Alamo, the Missions National Historical Park, multiple museums, and more. CPR Cell Phone Repair San Antonio - Southwest is conveniently located in a shopping center near the intersection of SW Military Drive and South Zarzamora Street.

"I'm excited to expand our services in the San Antonio region," said owner William Stoner. "I have lived in San Antonio for forty years and can't wait to see what the future holds for this new location. We look forward to continuing to grow and serve the community with the best repair solutions in the area."

William and his CPR San Antonio - Southwest team offer affordable and reliable repair solutions for phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices. Stop by the store or get in touch today to request a free repair estimate on your cracked screen, dead battery, or another issue. To get started, contact the store using the details below:

CPR Cell Phone Repair San Antonio - Southwest is located at:

7010 S Zarzamora St Suite 119

San Antonio, TX 78224

Please contact the store at 210-265-1084 or via email: repairs@cpr-sanantoniosw.com

Please visit the store's website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/southwest-san-antonio-tx/

William's other store, CPR San Antonio - Northeast, is located at:

12140 O'Connor Rd

San Antonio, TX 78233

William's other store, CPR San Antonio - West, is located at

5535 W Loop 1604 N #109

San Antonio, TX 78253

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Media Contact

Chris Jourdan

chris.jourdan@cpr-corporate.com

877-392-6278 ext. 7711

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair





