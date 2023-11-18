CPA football coach thinks Crews Law is best in DII-AA. Law showed why in TSSAA semifinal win

Ingle Martin has told anyone in earshot how talented Crews Law has been for Christ Presbyterian Academy this season.

Law is the best player in Division II-AA, the CPA football coach said, and should be considered the front-runner for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

On Friday night, Law backed up Martin's argument.

The starting linebacker and bruising running back propelled the Lions to their sixth consecutive BlueCross Bowl state championship game with a 30-16 win over Franklin Road Academy in the Division II-AA semifinal.

The CPA (12-1) will play Boyd-Buchanan (13-0) on Nov. 30 in the championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Boyd-Buchanan is coached by TSSAA Hall of Fame coach Gary Rankin, who is taking his third different program to the state championship. He has won 17 state titles, including his time at Riverdale and Alcoa.

"He's been the best player on the field," Martin said of Law. "He played a heck of a game."

Law, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, had 11 carries for 85 yards and scored four touchdowns. He served as CPA's short-yardage running back, taking snaps at quarterback in a Wildcat formation. But he also broke a 31-yard TD run to cap CPA's scoring in the fourth quarter.

"The whole stadium knew what was coming," said CPA offensive lineman John Wayne Oliver, an Ole Miss commit. "It was up to if they could stop him or not. It was like the (Philadelphia) Eagles and the Tush Push, they couldn't stop him."

Law is a three-star athlete and North Carolina commit. He's the No. 31 player in the state for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has 47 carries for 339 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, all of them season highs.

"I was ready for sure," Law said. "Body is a little sore. I'm a little banged-up. But like I've told some other people, running back is my first love. It's just good to have the ball in my hands."

CPA and FRA (11-2) were tied at halftime 16-all. That came after the Lions scored 16 straight points to start the game, with two Law TDs sandwiching a safety when FRA quarterback Logan Kinnard recovered a snap in the end zone.

But the Panthers, under second-year coach Justin Geisinger, countered with Michael Hassell's touchdown run and a Kinnard 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Rush with 3:12 left in the first half.

CPA shut out the Panthers in the second half and iced the game when Weston Parker scooped up a fumble and returned it 85 yards for the TD.

"That was the nail," Martin said. "I think the thing was Crews played great on defense and he got his opportunities. Our guys up front leaned on them and we were able to make some plays."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: CPA's Crews Law shows off talent in semifinal