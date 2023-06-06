CPA 2024 4-star defensive back Ondre Evans snags offer from Alabama football, Nick Saban

After picking up an offer from two-time defending national champion Georgia and LSU last Friday, CPA's Ondre Evans was offered by Nick Saban and Alabama Tuesday afternoon.

Evans spent last Saturday in Tuscaloosa visiting the Crimson Tide campus as his recruiting profile has exploded in the past few months.

Independence Daniel Morales (9) tackles CPA Ondre Evans (1) during the first quarter in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Evans is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2024 and is the 8th-ranked prospect in Tennessee and 30th nationally at his position by the 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Duke, Georgia Tech, Michigan and Illinois.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Lions corner had 38 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions on defense and caught 18 passes for 221 yards as a wide receiver. CPA finished 8-6 last season, losing to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA state championship game.

Evans was a member of CPA's state championship 4x100-meter relay team last month during TSSAA's Spring Fling. He also finished state runner-up in the 100 (10.55 seconds) and took third in the 200 (21.85).

