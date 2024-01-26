CP3 responds to PatBev's shocking criticism of his defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Patrick Beverley and Warriors guard Chris Paul have had a contentious rivalry for well over a decade now, with the former constantly taking swipes at the latter in the media.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show,” Paul was asked what his thoughts were on Beverley’s comments that he was a “chair” on defense.

Paul, who has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First-Team on seven different occasions during his storied career, took a diplomatic approach when responding to Green’s question about his thoughts on Beverley’s criticism.

“First and foremost, a pair of lips will say anything, I get it,” Paul said. “I have had many times where somebody said this or said that. The work speaks for itself. I still compete on defense every night, especially. I'm probably not the defender I was some years ago ... but the world we are in now, people are going say something.

"You got to give it that 24 hours. I'm not a guy that when something happens I run to my phone ... You just stand on the work.”

Paul and Beverley tend to play each other with a particularly high level of physicality and aggression, with Beverley getting ejected during a game in 2021 for striking Paul with his elbow. Beverley, who is known to be a major antagonist to his opponents in the media, has vowed to never stop pestering Paul in recent years.

With Beverley now on the Philadelphia 76ers, there will only be two chances this season for him to renew his rivalry with Paul, though given the uncertain status of the 19-year veteran’s recovery from a fractured hand, it’s unlikely that he will be able to suit up when Golden State faces off against Philadelphia on Jan 30. and Feb 7.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast